About this product
Sun-warmed, freshly picked strawberries offer a sweet reminder of lazy summer afternoons but with a slightly sour finish to keep you on your toes. No matter what season it is, Sunshower Wild Strawberry gummies always taste like vacation.
About this brand
Sunshower
Sunshower gummies are crafted for people who fully embrace life’s journey. We make Canada’s best tasting cannabis-infused gummies with mouth-watering blends of natural flavours, a classic chewy bite, and no cannabis aftertaste, so that you can start every Sunshower experience with a taste you’ll want to savour. Sunshower gummies are available in a wide range of formulations and doses to pair with whatever vibe you have in mind. From the everyday to the once-in-a-lifetime, Sunshower lets you savour the trip.