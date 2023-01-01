The TechnaFlora Recipe for Success Nutrient Bundle is the ideal nutrient solution starter kit for your precious plants. When you give your plants everything they need, they will be happy to give you everything YOU need!

Included Nutrients:

1 – 500 ml B.C. Grow

1 – 500 ml B.C. Boost

1 – 500 ml B.C. Bloom

1 – 125 ml Thrive Alive B-1 Red

1 – 125 ml Thrive Alive B-1 Green

1 – 7 g Rootech Cloning Ge

1 – 125 ml Awesome Blossoms

1 – 125 ml MagiCal

1 – 250 ml Root 66

1 – 250 ml Sugar Daddy

