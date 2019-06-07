About this product
The DBR Portable E-nail Kit by Sutra Vape includes four heating base options: silicon carbide, ceramic, quartz, and titanium. These quality materials are durable, have a unique flavor, precisely maintain their chosen heat, and heat up in only thirty seconds. The mini recycler is an ideal bubbler; the vapor filters through water and multiple chambers, delivering a cool, fresh hit and smooth, clean taste. The digital interface and dab tool allow the user to have controlled, interactive vaping experience.
At a bargain, the kit includes tips for use and care of the product as well as additional accessories such as a dab disc for portable storage and a vibrant, graphic carrying case mirroring the electrifying green and black style of the vaporizer. At 6” tall and 1” wide, the DBR Portable E-nail Kit by Sutra Vape is everything that you didn’t even know you wanted or needed in order to receive an optimal hit with potent flavor.
