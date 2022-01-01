Elderflower Pom is a vibrant, sipper that presents a perfect balance of soft elderflower aromas with a splash of tart, zesty pomegranate. Made with natural botanical essences and fruit flavours. Nano-infused for fast onset, balanced 1:1 ratio with 5mg THC and 5mg CBD. Imagine running through blooming fields of elderflowers while getting sun-showered by pomegranate arils raining down into your mouth as the spritzy flavours dance on your tastebuds.