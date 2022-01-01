Cherry Cola 10 is a throwback to another long-time favourite...the clean, classic taste of Cola balanced with a twist of natural, juicy cherry flavour! Nano-infused for fast onset with a 10mg dose of THC per serving, Cherry Cola 10 is designed for those who are more familiar with cannabis. Imagine drinking a cold, refreshing OG Cola under a cherry tree with ripe, juicy Bing cherries droppin' and exploding into your glass. Keepin' it real with REAL sugar, natural ingredients and only 100 calories - keep sipping to your sweet spot! The Sweet Justice Classics collection of cannabis-infused beverages is inspired by old school craft sodas and mixology recipes which are flavour-forward and familiar - but with a twist.