This pure, concentrated cannabis oil contains primarily CBD, with only trace amounts of THC and is formulated to be taken orally. The active cannabinoids and terpenes have been faithfully extracted from the cannabis flower though a supercritical CO2 process and blended with our pharmaceutical-grade MCT carrier oil. Thanks to the easy and discreet usage, along with the more consistent effects that come with precise dosing, cannabis oils are an excellent choice for informal consumption. Symbl's High CBD oil contains < 1mg/mL of THC and 20mg/mL of CBD.



Available in a 30 ml bottle that includes a measured syringe. Each ml = 20 mg CBD



Available in a 15 ml spray. Each spray = 2 mg CBD. Each spray bottle contains 150 sprays.



