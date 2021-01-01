About this product

This pure, concentrated cannabis oil contains primarily THC, with only trace amounts of CBD and is formulated to be taken orally. The active cannabinoids and terpenes have been faithfully extracted from the cannabis flower though a supercritical CO2 process and blended with our pharmaceutical-grade MCT carrier oil. Thanks to the easy and discreet usage, along with the more consistent effects that come with precise dosing, cannabis oils are an excellent choice for informal consumption. Symbl's High THC oil contains 20mg/mL of THC and < 1mg/mL of CBD.



Available in a 30 ml bottle that includes a measured syringe. Each ml = 20 mg THC



Available in a 15 ml spray. Each spray = 2 mg THC. Each spray bottle contains 150 sprays.



IG: @symblcannabis

TW: @symblcannabis

FB: SymblCanada