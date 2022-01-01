About this product
Inspired by Buddha’s Sister, Hoverboard's main terpene profile of terpinolene, pinene, and caryophylene brings a tart, fruity flavour to the table, accompanied by some light spice for this indica-dominant formula. Symbl 510 vapes are made using CO2-extracted distillate mixed with a custom blend of botanical terpenes, with no fillers or artificial flavours. Symbl 510 cartridges capped with a ceramic mouthpiece, and feature a glass tank and ceramic heating coil that are compatible with any universal 510-thread battery.
Symbl Cannabis
Curiosity is the catalyst for discovery and growth. And hey, we like that. Symbl is about creating something special in a very real, quality way. Explore our curated selection of signature dried cannabis flower including sativa, indica and hybrid strains, each with distinct profiles. And be sure to check out our pure, concentrated oils enhanced by an extraction process that ensures active cannabinoids and terpenes are faithfully preserved.
