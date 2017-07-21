ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Timewreck

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 20 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 138 reviews

Timewreck

Bred by TGA Genetics, Timewreck is a sativa-dominant cross between Vortex and Blood Wreck (Trainwreck x Trinity). The sour, fruity flavors of Vortex enliven Timewreck’s subtle earthy aromas with pungent notes of lemon, lime, sandalwood, and pear. Timewreck’s High Times Cup-winning THC content delivers potent relief to severe medical symptoms, but novice consumers should be wary of this strain's intensity. In large doses, Timewreck induces a disorienting euphoria that begins to justify this strain’s name, but smaller amounts are more likely to bring on engaged creativity and energy. Timewreck typically produces moderate indoor yields following its 60 to 70 day flowering time.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

784 reported effects from 101 people
Euphoric 62%
Happy 60%
Uplifted 54%
Energetic 45%
Creative 43%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 9%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

138

Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
turned me into a living zombie consumed by the urge to feed...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungrySleepyTingly
Avatar for makis88
Member since 2014
This strain when smelt, had an earthy, pepper aroma. i grind my flower and do controlled hits for flavor/ efficiency, and the flavor is, as the smell suggests. The hits were always fairly smooth and very flavorful (one of my tops) As far as the high, it was very cerebral and uplifting for those mom...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for LeroyBrown420
Member since 2015
Beautiful, bright green, purple specked, hard packed nuggets with peach colored hairs. Sporting an earthy peppery smell with a hint of skunk. Very powerful, only need a few rips and your off to la la land. This bud will leave you dazed and confused, smoke responsibly.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for ErrlColby
Member since 2014
I had some timewreck a couple of weeks ago. it was probably some of the kindest bud ive had in a minute, I mean I love my train wreck and hazes and everything but this is a great hybrid, it helped with my anxiety and depression with amazing qualities. Highly recommended.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for CatherINFP
Member since 2016
How do I love thee, let me count the ways... 1. You are a cerebral dream. Your head high has me singing Chi-Lites “You got me going, stoned out of my mind.” You are my muse. You spark my creativity. You make me feel so focused and motivated. 2. Anxiety free. You are a drama free zone. You know I h...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Timewreck
parent
Second strain parent
Trinity
parent
Strain
Timewreck
First strain child
Canna-Wreck
child
Second strain child
Jacked-Up
child

Photos

User uploaded image of TimewreckUser uploaded image of TimewreckUser uploaded image of TimewreckUser uploaded image of TimewreckUser uploaded image of TimewreckUser uploaded image of TimewreckUser uploaded image of Timewreck
