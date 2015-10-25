Symbl Cannabis
Wave Runner Pre-Roll 2 g 4 pack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Wave Runner, commonly known as Dela Haze, this Amsterdam born, multi-award-winning sativa is the fruity crossbreed of Mango Haze and Lemon Skunk. Green and orange in colour. Wave Runner has a soft-to-medium bud density and is filled with visible pistils and a moderate dusting of crystal-like trichomes. Famed for its tropical mango meets zesty citrus flavour profile, the sweet fruit aroma and taste each come out strong, before perfectly mingling with the strain’s earthy haze flavours.
Symbl flowers are hang-dried, trimmed with best-in-class machinery and hand-groomed with the utmost care to preserve trichome integrity. The result is a beautiful bud, superior flavour profiles and robust aromas. Our method isn't easy, but to create something special, you don't do what's easy, you do what's unexpected.
Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
324 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
37% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
16% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
