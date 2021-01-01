Loading…
SYNR.G

1:1 Cannabis Oil

About this product

SYNR.G 1:1 oil contains equal concentrations of THC and CBD, with no taste or aroma, perfect to consume on its own or with a meal. With 12.5mg of THC and 12.5 mg of CBD, delivered in a sleek container you can take on-the-go. It includes an easy-to-use syringe to accurately measure out your consumption. Made from ethically sourced MCT oil.

Balanced
THC 12.5 mg/ml
CBD 12.5 mg/ml
Size: 20ml
