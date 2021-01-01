SYNR.G
Blueberry Kush Pre-Rolls
Product rating:
About this product
Freshly baked blueberry pie, anyone? This hybrid’s fragrant lip-smacking berry flavour is complemented by a crisp citrus note. Dark blue and purple tones are topped by exquisite crystal bouquets of light green and golden hairs.
THC: 24%
CBD: ≤1%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
THC: 24%
CBD: ≤1%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!