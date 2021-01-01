SYNR.G
Low Dose 1:1 Cannabis Oil
About this product
One of our favourites, now in a Low Dose format.
Unique in Canada, SYNRG Low Dose 1:1 oil is a standard spectrum oil with 5mg/ml THC and CBD, perfect for a start low and go slow introduction to cannabis. Odourless and flavourless, it’s easy to consume alone, or with a meal. SYNR.G oils are made from ethically sourced MCT oil and are vegan.
Balanced
THC 5 mg/ml | CBD 5 mg/ml
Size: 20ml
Unique in Canada, SYNRG Low Dose 1:1 oil is a standard spectrum oil with 5mg/ml THC and CBD, perfect for a start low and go slow introduction to cannabis. Odourless and flavourless, it’s easy to consume alone, or with a meal. SYNR.G oils are made from ethically sourced MCT oil and are vegan.
Balanced
THC 5 mg/ml | CBD 5 mg/ml
Size: 20ml
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!