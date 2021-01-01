Loading…
SYNR.G

Pink Grapefruit Haze Pre-Rolls

HYBRID: SATIVA DOMINANT
Sweet, citrusy, with spicy herbal undertones. This sativa-dominant strain features speckled green and brown buds. Our no-dent packaging paired with burn rates you will appreciate; delivering the kind of experience we know matters to you.
– Made with Grade A Dried Flower
– No dent, crushproof, water proof packaging
– Patented gasket seal technology

THC: 16-24%
CBD: ≤1%
Pre-Rolled Joints: 3x0.5g
