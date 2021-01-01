SYNR.G
Pink Grapefruit Haze Pre-Rolls
About this product
HYBRID: SATIVA DOMINANT
Sweet, citrusy, with spicy herbal undertones. This sativa-dominant strain features speckled green and brown buds. Our no-dent packaging paired with burn rates you will appreciate; delivering the kind of experience we know matters to you.
– Made with Grade A Dried Flower
– No dent, crushproof, water proof packaging
– Patented gasket seal technology
THC: 16-24%
CBD: ≤1%
Pre-Rolled Joints: 3x0.5g
Sweet, citrusy, with spicy herbal undertones. This sativa-dominant strain features speckled green and brown buds. Our no-dent packaging paired with burn rates you will appreciate; delivering the kind of experience we know matters to you.
– Made with Grade A Dried Flower
– No dent, crushproof, water proof packaging
– Patented gasket seal technology
THC: 16-24%
CBD: ≤1%
Pre-Rolled Joints: 3x0.5g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!