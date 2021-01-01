Loading…
Logo for the brand SYNR.G

SYNR.G

Tropical Breeze Pre-Rolls

About this product

HYBRID: INDICA DOMINANT
Earthy sweet floral aromas with a clean sour lime aftertaste. The fluffy, medium green buds of this hybrid strain are covered in crystal resin to almost look white. Our no-dent packaging paired with burn rates you will appreciate; delivering the kind of experience we know matters to you.
– Made with Grade A Dried Flower
– No dent, crushproof, water proof packaging
– Patented gasket seal technology

THC DOMINANT
THC: 15-23%
CBD: ≤1%
Pre-Rolled Joints: 3x0.5 g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!