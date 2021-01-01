About this product

90s OG Kush distillate from Table Top delivers 81% THC in a 510-compatible cartridge. It’s an indica-dominant hybrid with notes of fuel, skunk and spice from limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene. Table Top distillate is pulled through an advanced ethanol extraction process and does not contain added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. The cartridges feature No Burn Technology™ for exceptional terpene flavour retention and a proprietary ceramic core that smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and even heating. You might need to buy another pair of tearaway pants for this 90s OG Kush. It’s Got Legs™.