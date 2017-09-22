About this product

Table Top’s Sour Kush is an indica-dominant distillate with 81% THC and sweet and earthy flavour with pine accents from terpinolene, limonene and ocimene. Table Top distillate is pulled through an advanced ethanol extraction process and does not contain added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. The cartridges feature No-Burn Technology™️ for exceptional terpene flavour retention and a proprietary ceramic core that smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and even heating. It's Got Legs™.