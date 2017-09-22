Table Top
Table Top’s Sour Kush is an indica-dominant distillate with 81% THC and sweet and earthy flavour with pine accents from terpinolene, limonene and ocimene. Table Top distillate is pulled through an advanced ethanol extraction process and does not contain added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. The cartridges feature No-Burn Technology™️ for exceptional terpene flavour retention and a proprietary ceramic core that smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and even heating. It's Got Legs™.
Sour Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
455 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
