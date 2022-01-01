About this product
7x0.5g: 20-26%
We’re not going to tell you what to do while partaking in these indica-dominant pre-rolls, but let’s just say Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91 took a stroll in the park and now we’re tossing these tasty bud sticks with citrus, herbal and spicy flavour and a hint of wood your way. Fetch!
About this brand
TABLE TOP
When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s TABLE TOP™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.