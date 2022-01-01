The Tank Straight Tube is something special. Standing at 12 inches tall, the straight tube is one of our strongest models to date! Crafted for durability and function, this is the beaker that stays in your arsenal for years. Comes with two downstems and a bowl. Lifetime Tank Warranty included with purchase.



✔︎ 12 Inches Tall

✔︎ American Blown 9mm Glass

✔︎ Reinforced Base

✔︎ Uber Thick Tank Joint

✔︎ 14mm Tank Bowl

✔︎ Glass Downstem

✔︎ NEW* Ring Ice Catcher

✔︎ FREE* Extra Glass Downstem