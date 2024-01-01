The Fresh Never Frozen® 2021 Savory #3 is a single variety hemp-derived terpene. This terpene oil has flavors and aromas similar to GMO, GMO Cookies, and Garlic Breath strains, which could be a great option for those searching for a savory and fresh terpene.



Tasting Notes: Garlic, Sour Raspberry, Crisp Apple, Green Pepper, Black Peppercorn, Custard Creme.



2021 Savory #3 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

