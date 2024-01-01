The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Dessert #43 is a hemp-derived terpene oil that carries Limonene, Ocimene, and Caryophyllene as the dominant terpenes. The effects, flavors, and aromas are very close to the Lemon Cherry Gelato, MAC V2, and Gelato strains. If you are looking for a unique tangy flavor, 2022 Dessert #43 may be your pick!



Tasting Notes: Orange Sorbet, Passion Fruit, Absinthe Liqueur, Raspberry, Navel Orange, Boysenberry, Pepper Tree



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

Show more