The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Dessert #43 is a hemp-derived terpene oil that carries Limonene, Ocimene, and Caryophyllene as the dominant terpenes. The effects, flavors, and aromas are very close to the Lemon Cherry Gelato, MAC V2, and Gelato strains. If you are looking for a unique tangy flavor, 2022 Dessert #43 may be your pick!
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.