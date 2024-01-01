The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Dessert #45 is a hemp-derived terpene oil that carries Limonene, Ocimene, and Caryophyllene as its most abundant terpenes. The effects, flavors, and aromas mirror the White Runtz, Pink Runtz, and Runtz Strains. 2022 Dessert #45 can be a great choice for those looking for a lightly sweet sour flavor.
Tasting Notes: Raspberry, Sour tangerine, Muscat Wine, Lemon Basil, Almond Liqueur, Green Mango, Lemon Balm, Dry Rosé Wine
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.