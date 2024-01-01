The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Dessert #49 is a hemp-derived terpene oil with Limonene, Ocimene, and Caryophyllene as top terpenes. The effects, flavors, and aromas of 2022 Dessert #49 are akin to the London Pound Cake, Candy Rain, and Rainbow Sherbert strains. This flavor can be a great pick for those looking for a sweet-with-a-kick-back flavor.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.