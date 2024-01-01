2022 Fruit #15 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Limonene, Ocimene, and Caryophyllene. The flavor, aroma, and effect are reminiscent of Lemon Crush, Lemonatti, and Lemonge strains. This oil is available for retail purchase in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes with wholesale bulk pricing available for sizes starting at 1L.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.