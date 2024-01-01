2022 Fruit #15 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Limonene, Ocimene, and Caryophyllene. The flavor, aroma, and effect are reminiscent of Lemon Crush, Lemonatti, and Lemonge strains. This oil is available for retail purchase in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes with wholesale bulk pricing available for sizes starting at 1L.





Show more