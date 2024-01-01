The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Fruit #30 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich with a terpene profile abundant in Ocimene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene as the most abundant terpenes. The effects, flavors, and aromas are very similar to Pink Lemonade, Lemon Tart, and Pineapple Fields strains. 2022 Fruit #30 can be a great choice for those looking for a sweet and zesty fruity flavor
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.