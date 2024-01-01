The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Fruit #76 is a hemp-derived terpene oil that has the main terpenes Ocimene, Terpinolene, and Limonene. The effects, flavors, and aromas are similar to the Tropical Storm, Rosetta Stone, and Bazooka Breath strains’. This flavor could be a great option for those looking for a strong - but not overly - fruity flavor.



Tasting Notes: Pear, Lemon Meringue, Rose Petals, Strawberry, Cherry, Honeydew, Pine Needle Tea



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

Show more