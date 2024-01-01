The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Fruit #76 is a hemp-derived terpene oil that has the main terpenes Ocimene, Terpinolene, and Limonene. The effects, flavors, and aromas are similar to the Tropical Storm, Rosetta Stone, and Bazooka Breath strains’. This flavor could be a great option for those looking for a strong - but not overly - fruity flavor.
Tasting Notes: Pear, Lemon Meringue, Rose Petals, Strawberry, Cherry, Honeydew, Pine Needle Tea
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.