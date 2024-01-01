The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Fruit #9 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Ocimene, Limonene, and Pinene. This terpene profile offers effects, flavors, and aromas similar to True Pineapple, Pineapple Express, and Pineapple strains, which could make a great flavor to those looking for a refreshing fruity flavor.



Tasting Notes: Overripe Pineapple, Green Apple, Yuzu, Key Lime Pie, Orange Blossom, Pear Juice



The 2022 Fruit #9 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com



