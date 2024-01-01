The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Gas #12 is a hemp-derived terpene oil with Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene as the top terpenes. Its flavor, aroma, and effects are akin to Bubba Kush, Pure Kush, and Master Kush strains, which could be a perfect choice for those looking for a full-bodied kush flavor.



Tasting Notes: Dry Hashish, Coffee, Chocolate, Pineapple, Bay Leaf, Green Lime, Chamomile, Lemon Peel



The 2022 Gas #12 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com



