The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Gas #13 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene. This oil delivers effects, flavors, and aromas similar to the OG Kush, Fire OG, and King Louis strains, making it a great option for those looking for a lightly sweet (?) gassy flavor.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.