The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Gas #13 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene. This oil delivers effects, flavors, and aromas similar to the OG Kush, Fire OG, and King Louis strains, making it a great option for those looking for a lightly sweet (?) gassy flavor.



Tasting Notes: Apple, Mint, Tangerine Peel, Blueberry Jam, Diesel, Sage, Dried Papaya



The 2022 Gas #13 is available in 100mL and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com



