The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Gas #48 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene. It offers flavors, aromas, and effects similar to the El President, San Fernando Valley OG, and OG Kush strains, making it a good option for those looking for a bold gassy flavor.



Tasting Notes: Gasoline, Overripe Guava, Strawberry Lemonade, Lemon, Chocolate Mint, Sweet Watermelon Rind, Apple Mint Jelly



The 2022 Gas #48 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

