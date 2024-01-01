The Fresh Never Frozen® 2022 Pine #70 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Terpinolene, Myrcene, and Ocimene as the top terpenes. This oil offers a very unique set of flavors and aromas, making this a great choice for those looking for a “one-of-a-kind” terpene oil.



Tasting Notes: Blueberry, Tangerine, Pine Needles, Resinous Frankincense, Fruit Punch, Bergamot Mint, Quince, Rosemary, Oolong Tea, Dried Pineapple



The 2022 Pine #70 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com



