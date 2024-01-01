The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Citrus #142 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Terpinolene, Myrcene, and Ocimene. The 2023 Citrus #142 is similar in profile to Orange Cookies, GSC, and Durban Poison strains, making it a great choice for those seeking a vibrant and citrusy flavor.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.