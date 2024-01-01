The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Citrus #7 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Terpinolene, Ocimene, and Limonene. It boasts a vibrant profile similar to the Clementine, Cali-O, and Agent Orange strains. This can be a great flavor choice for those looking for a true citrusy profile.



Tasting Notes: White Peach, Satsuma Citrus, Thimble Berries, Orange Mimosa, Savory Plantains, Rose Geranium Leaf



The 2023 Citrus #7 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

