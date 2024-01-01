The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Dessert #110 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene as the top terpenes. This oil has a very similar profile to the Zushi, Blue Zushi, and Zlushy strains. 2023 Dessert #110 can be a great pick for those looking for a citrusy sweet terpene.



Tasting Notes: Pomegranate Blossoms, Mandarin Orange, Nectarine, Cantaloupe, Sour Peach, Chocolate Mint, Fresh Figs



The 2023 Dessert #110 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

Show more