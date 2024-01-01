The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Dessert #110 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene as the top terpenes. This oil has a very similar profile to the Zushi, Blue Zushi, and Zlushy strains. 2023 Dessert #110 can be a great pick for those looking for a citrusy sweet terpene.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.