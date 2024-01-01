The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Fruit #132 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Pinene, Myrcene, and Limonene. The 2023 Fruit #132 resembles the profile of Cherry Bomb, Skittlez, and Cherry Pie strains, making it a great option for those looking for a sweet fruity and creamy flavor.



Tasting Notes: Lavender Lemonade, Meringue Pie, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Mint, Kumquat



The 2023 Fruit #132 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

