The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Gas #150 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Limonene, Ocimene, and Caryophyllene as the top terpenes. The 2023 Gas #150 has a profile very similar to the OG Kush, Skywalker OG, and LA Confidential strains, making it a great choice for those who are looking for an OG-flavored terpene oil.



Tasting Notes: Tart Lemon, Fresh Pine, Cardamom, Mint, Clove



The 2023 Gas #150 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

Show more