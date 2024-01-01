The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Pine #120 is a hemp-derived terpene oil with a profile rich in Limonene, Ocimene, and Caryophyllene. Resonant with Trainwreck, Purple Trainwreck, and Dutch Treat strains, this oil can be a good pick for those looking for a citrusy pine terpene oil.



Tasting Notes: Cranberry Juice, Cedarwood, Peach, Blood Orange, Juniper Berry, Mountain Sage, Key Lime, Cranberry



The 2023 Pine #120 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

Show more