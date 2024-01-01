The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Pine #120 is a hemp-derived terpene oil with a profile rich in Limonene, Ocimene, and Caryophyllene. Resonant with Trainwreck, Purple Trainwreck, and Dutch Treat strains, this oil can be a good pick for those looking for a citrusy pine terpene oil.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.