2023 PURPLE #100 - Fresh Never Frozen® Terpene

by Terpene Belt Farms
THC —CBD —
About this product

The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Purple #100 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Terpinolene, Myrcene, and Ocimene as the top terpenes. Evocative of Granddaddy Purple, Purple Urkle, and Grape Ape strains, the 2023 Purple #100 can be a great choice for those looking for a unique purple flavor.

Tasting Notes: Grape, Wild Cherry, Tangelo, Cotton Candy, Apple Mint, Apricot

The 2023 Purple #100 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.

For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

About this brand

Terpene Belt Farms
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties.
Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.
