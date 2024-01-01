The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Savory #84 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene. The 2023 Savory #84 mirrors the profile of Garlotti, Chemdawg, and Gelato strains, making it a great pick for those looking for a savory and fruity profile.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.