The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Sour #90 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Limonene, Myrcene, and Ocimene. The 2023 Sour #90 echoes the profile of Sour Diesel, Sour D, and NYC Diesel strains, making this a great oil for those looking for a gasoline-sour profile.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.