The Fresh Never Frozen® 2023 Sour #90 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Limonene, Myrcene, and Ocimene. The 2023 Sour #90 echoes the profile of Sour Diesel, Sour D, and NYC Diesel strains, making this a great oil for those looking for a gasoline-sour profile.



Tasting Notes: Tangerine Zest, Clementine, Strawberry, Plumeria, Carnation, Sparkling Apple Cider, Dried Orange Peel



The 2023 Sour #90 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

