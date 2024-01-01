The Fresh Never Frozen® Citrus #77 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Terpinolene, Limonene, and Ocimene. Citrus #77 is akin to Orange Tree, Orange Creamsicle, and Mimosa strains, making this a great choice for those looking for a fresh citrusy profile.



Tasting Notes: Yuzu, Rosemary, Morning Dew, Hibiscus, Lemon Peel, Aged Matcha, Merlot Drydown



Citrus #77 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

