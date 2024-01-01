The Fresh Never Frozen® Gas #21 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene as the top 3 terpenes. With a similar profile to the Wi-Fi OG, Animal Face, and Wedding Cake strains, the Gas #21 can be a great pick for those looking for a fruity diesel profile.



Tasting Notes: Sharp Diesel, Blueberry Bubble Gum, Anise Seed, Lemon, Ginger, Acerola Cherry, Lemon Balm



Gas #21 is available in 100mL and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com





