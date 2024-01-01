The Fresh Never Frozen® Gas #81 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Myrcene, Limonene, and Terpinolene. Enjoy notes of Green Mandarin, Orange, and Zinfandel Wine, with hints of Toasted Chestnut and Lavender. Similar to King Louis, Hindu Kush, and Afghan Bull Rider strains.

Tasting Notes: Green Mandarin, Orange, Zinfandel Wine, Toasted Chestnut, Lavender, Litsea Cubeba Berries

Gas #81 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com



