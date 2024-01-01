Transform your cured flower with the Dessert NEU Bag! Infused with Fresh Never Frozen® terpenes, this mesh bag enhances the aroma and flavor of your material, bringing out sweet and indulgent notes similar to Wedding Cake, Sherbert, and Lemon Cherry Gelato strains.

Using NEU Bags is extremely easy! You just need to open the packaging, place the terpene-infused mesh bag in an air-tight container with the cured flower, and in just 48 hours, your flower will be enriched with these delicious terpene profiles, delivering upgraded flower!

