Transform your cured flower with the Dessert NEU Bag! Infused with Fresh Never Frozen® terpenes, this mesh bag enhances the aroma and flavor of your material, bringing out sweet and indulgent notes similar to Wedding Cake, Sherbert, and Lemon Cherry Gelato strains. Using NEU Bags is extremely easy! You just need to open the packaging, place the terpene-infused mesh bag in an air-tight container with the cured flower, and in just 48 hours, your flower will be enriched with these delicious terpene profiles, delivering upgraded flower!
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.