Improve your cured flower with the Purple NEU Bag! Infused with Fresh Never Frozen® terpenes, this mesh bag adds depth to your material, highlighting the distinct flavors and aromas reminiscent of Granddaddy Purple and Purple Urkle strains. Using NEU Bags is as easy as it gets. Just place the NEU Bag in your air-tight storage container, and within 48 hours, your flower will be infused with these iconic terpene profiles, offering a smooth and flavorful experience.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.