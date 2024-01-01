The Fresh Never Frozen® Pine #23 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Myrcene, Terpinolene, and Limonene. Similar to Golden Ticket, Golden Goat, and Ghost Train Haze strains, Pine #23 can be an ideal terpene oil for those looking for pine-forward aromatics and earthy undertones.



Tasting Notes: Chinese Thuja Leaf, Wintergreen, Palo Santo, Cedar, Rosemary, Lavender, Douglas Fir



Pine #23 is available in 100mL and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com



