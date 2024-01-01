The Fresh Never Frozen® Pine #37 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Terpinolene as the top terpenes. Resonant with Apple Fritter, Apples and Bananas, and Apple Tartz strains, Pine #37 is tailored for those seeking a blend of fruity and resinous notes.

Tasting Notes: Pineapple Guava, Lavender Lemonade, Pine Resin, Caramel

Pine #37 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.

For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

