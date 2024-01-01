The Fresh Never Frozen® Pine #37 is a multi-variety hemp-derived terpene.

With flavors and aromas similar to the Apple Fritter, Apples and Bananas, and Apple Tartz strains, this terpene oil can be great for those looking for a mouthwatering flavor.



Tasting Notes: Pineapple Guava, Lavender Lemonade, Pine Resin, Caramel



Pine #37 is available in 5mL, 25mL, 100mL, and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.



For more details on flavors, COA, and certificates, and to place orders, visit www.terpenebeltfarms.com

