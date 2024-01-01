The Fresh Never Frozen® Savory #83 is a hemp-derived terpene oil rich in Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene. With notes reminiscent of Baklava, Animal Face, and Wedding Cake strains, Savory #83 can be perfect for those who enjoy complex, savory dessert-like flavors.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.