The Fresh Never Frozen® Sweet #26 is a hemp-derived terpene oil featuring Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Humulene. Similar to Garlic Budder, Do-Si-Do, and Animal Cookies strains, Sweet #26 is perfect for those looking for a unique sweet profile.
Tasting Notes: Fruit Shortcake, Berry Snow Cone, Fresh Rain, Pink Bubble Gum, Raspberry, and Fruit Leather.
Sweet #26 is available in 100mL and 250mL sizes, with wholesale bulk pricing for sizes starting at 1L.
Terpene Belt Farms is revolutionizing the hemp and cannabis industry with a scaled supply of globally available Hemp Terpenes. Distinguished for their diverse flavor profiles, these oils are available in Exotic, Sweet, Fruit, Gas, Pine, Dessert, Citrus, Savory, Purple, and Sour varieties. Terpene Belt Farms showcases the richness of California’s hemp culture, offering premium quality products derived from expertly grown and freshly extracted hemp.